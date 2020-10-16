Feel immersed with Logitech’s Surround Bluetooth Speaker System: $89 ($41 off)

Amazon is offering the Logitech Z606 5.1 Surround Sound Bluetooth Speaker System for $88.99 shipped. That’s up to $41 off the typical rate there and is a match for the best price we’ve tracked since February. This Logitech speaker system aims to immerse you with true surround sound when catching up on your favorite movies, music and games. Thanks to Bluetooth connectivity, you’ll be able to skip the cord for a much cleaner setup. On top of that, this system also happens to look great, which you can get a better feel for in our hands-on video review. In addition to Bluetooth, RCA connectivity is also onboard. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Take another 10% off today’s spending when you opt for Logitech’s Z337 Bluetooth Wireless Speaker System at $80. While quite a bit smaller than the solution above, that could be a good thing if your space has a limited amount of room to work with. Once paired over Bluetooth, this system can crank out 80 watts of peak power.

If your living room audio could use an upgrade, be sure to check out our coverage of Hisense’s new Roku TV Soundbars. The recently-released lineup boasts an entry-level price of $69, making it a great series for anyone adhering to a tight budget. And if you’re on the hunt for a fresh sound bar deal, consider saving 46% on TCL’s Alto 8+ at $107.

Logitech Z606 5.1 Surround Sound System features:

True 5.1 surround Sound – Surround yourself with audio from your favorite movies, music and games with a 5.1 speaker system that includes left, right and center channels, 2 rear satellites and ONE subwoofer

160 Watts of room-filling sound – 160 watts peak/80 watts RMS system with a 5.25 Inch bass driver fills your room with incredible sound. You’ll get sparkling clear highs (up to 120 kHz) and deep, powerful bass (as low as 50 Hz) with a speaker system made for Audio lovers

