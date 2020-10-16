Save 46% on TCL’s Alto 8+ Sound Bar and Fire TV streamer at a new low of $107

Amazon offers the TCL Alto 8+ 2.1-Channel Fire TV Sound Bar for $107.18 shipped. Down from its $200 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 46% discount, beats the lowest we’ve seen prior by $20, and marks a new all-time low. Combining both a 2.1-channel sound bar and 4K Fire TV this hybrid home theater upgrade elevates your setup in one fell swoop. Even if it’s just for the guest room or den, it’s hard to beat being able to upgrade the audio and streaming media capabilities of your setup at this price. Bluetooth connectivity is joined by optical and HDMI inputs to complete the package alongside Alexa control and more. Rated 3.8/5 stars. Head below for more.

Save even more when you ditch the built-in Fire TV capabilities by picking up the TCL Alto 7 Sound Bar at $80. While it’s not as versatile in the sound department with only a 2-channel audio array, it’ll surely be a noticeable upgrade over your TV’s built-in speakers. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you’re looking for a bit higher audio fidelity, Samsung’s 4-Channel Sound Bar has dropped to a new all-time low at $259.50, and includes similar built-in access to Alexa as the lead deal. Or for those after an affordable TV to pair with the featured sound bar, this Westinghouse 43-inch 1080p model is just $170.

TCL Alto 8+ Fire TV Sound Bar features:

With a Fire TV 4K streaming media player integrated into the sound bar system, the TCL Sound Bar delivers a complete home cinema experience with video streaming and stunning sound in a single device. No additional Fire TV streaming device needed. Stunning cinematic sound – Bring the excitement of cinematic sound into your home. Engineered to provide impressive acoustic performance, with carefully tuned drivers and dolby digital plus for clear, dynamic and immersive sound.

