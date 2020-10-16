Oral-B GENIUS X AI Electric Toothbrush + 3 brush heads now $50 off at Amazon

Amazon is now offering the Oral-B GENIUS X Electric Toothbrush bundle for $169.99 shipped after you clip the $50 on-page coupon. Regularly $220, this is $50 off the going rate and the best price we can find. Not to be confused with the regular $200 Genius X standard bundle, today’s deal includes three brush heads along with the charger and travel case (also charges your smartphone). This model features artificial intelligence that “has learned from thousands of human brushing behaviors and instantly recognizes your brushing style.” Personal brushing coach in tow, it also sports six brushing modes, 2-weeks of battery life per charge, smart timers, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,800 Amazon customers. More details below.

If you don’t need artificial intelligence to show you how to brush your teeth, there are much more affordable solutions out there in the electric category. The Oral-B Pro 500 Sensitive Gum Care Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush, for example, comes in at $30 shipped on Amazon and includes everything you need for a cleaner set of teeth. Buy with confidence here as over 5,100 Amazon customers have left it with a 4+ star rating.

While we are talking personal care, check out this Gold Box smart body fat scale deal and Etekcity’s budget-focused HealthKit smart scale. Then head over to our home goods guide for even more essentials including top-rated mattresses, covers, and more from $15.

More on the Oral-B GENIUS X Electric Toothbrush:

Oral-B GENIUS X 10000 with artificial intelligence has learned from thousands of human brushing behaviors and instantly recognizes your brushing style

Gives You daily personal coaching to cover all areas evenly, with the right amount of pressure for the right time

Bluetooth technology to connect it to your smartphone

Includes: rechargeable handle, 3 brush heads, a charger and a travel case that can charge your toothbrush and smartphone.

