Pick up a smart body fat scale from $21 in today’s Gold Box

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Posture Perfect offers its Smart Body Fat Scale for $20.99 Prime shipped. Regularly $30, today’s is a 30% discount from the regular going rate and one of the best prices we’ve seen. This smart scale offers up 11 health indicators, including weight, BMI, body fat rate, visceral fat, body water, skeletal muscle rate, muscle mass, bone mass, protein, BMR, body age. Combined with the smartphone app, you’ll be able to track your progress and more over time. Rated 4.7/5 stars. More below.

Upgrade to the $24.99 (Reg. $35) model in today’s sale and enjoy various upgraded features. That includes a larger tempered glass top along with additional measurables to help track your body changes over time. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Ditch the smart functionality and save 30% with this alternative at $14. It’s more basic in its features, but will still measure weight up to 400-pounds. It also has a built-in LCD display for tracking your progress over time.

Posture Perfect Smart Body Fat Scale features:

11 Health indicators provide accurate data for weight, BMI, Body fat rate, Visceral fat, body water, skeletal muscle rate, Muscle mass, bone mass, Protein, BMR, Body age. Download “Fitdays” from APP Store or Google Play. Smart phones get automatic binding and record all the changes automatically. Check the data in Fitdays APP anytime and anywhere you want. Clear changing curve helps you keep up with your improving easily.

