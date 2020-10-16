RYOBI 18V ONE+ Impact Wrench Kit goes to $139 for a limited time (Reg. $175)

Home Depot offers the RYOBI 18V ONE+ Cordless Impact Wrench Kit for $139 shipped. As a comparison, it typically goes for $175. Today’s deal is $10 less than our previous mention. This wrench kit is great for basic tasks around the garage. It can produce up to 3,200 impacts per minute, features a tri-beam LED system, and delivers up to 300-pounds of torque. You’ll receive a 4Ah battery, wall charger, and carrying case with purchase here. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Make the most of your savings today and pick up this 28-piece wrench and bits set. You’ll get everything needed here for basic car care, along with a carrying case, and a ratchet, as well. These magnetic bits are made of “impact-resistant CR-V steel” and sport a reversible design, as well.

While we’re on the subject of garage tasks, don’t miss this great price on Rockwell’s JawStand XP work support system at $65. It won’t be able to handle a car, but it’s a great option for jacking up other materials in your garage. Plus it’s at one of the best prices ever.

RYOBI 18V ONE+ Cordless Impact Wrench features:

RYOBI introduces the 18-Volt ONE+ Lithium-Ion Cordless 3-Speed 1/2 in. Impact Wrench Kit with (1) 4.0 Ah Battery, 18-Volt Charger, and Bag. This impact wrench is more compact and more powerful than previous models. It produces 300 ft./lbs. of torque and up to 3,200 impacts per minute allowing you to use this tool for a variety of heavy duty applications. This tool has a 3-Speed selector switch and tri-beam LED lights. Get the most performance out of your tool with the included 18-Volt ONE+ 4.0 Ah High Capacity Battery which improves the performance of ONE+ tools up to 35%. Best of all, it’s a part of the RYOBI ONE+ System of over 175 Cordless Tools that all work on the same battery platform.

