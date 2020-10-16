RYOBI 18V ONE+ Impact Wrench Kit goes to $139 for a limited time (Reg. $175)

- Oct. 16th 2020 10:43 am ET

$139
0

Home Depot offers the RYOBI 18V ONE+ Cordless Impact Wrench Kit for $139 shipped. As a comparison, it typically goes for $175. Today’s deal is $10 less than our previous mention. This wrench kit is great for basic tasks around the garage. It can produce up to 3,200 impacts per minute, features a tri-beam LED system, and delivers up to 300-pounds of torque. You’ll receive a 4Ah battery, wall charger, and carrying case with purchase here. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Make the most of your savings today and pick up this 28-piece wrench and bits set. You’ll get everything needed here for basic car care, along with a carrying case, and a ratchet, as well. These magnetic bits are made of “impact-resistant CR-V steel” and sport a reversible design, as well.

While we’re on the subject of garage tasks, don’t miss this great price on Rockwell’s JawStand XP work support system at $65. It won’t be able to handle a car, but it’s a great option for jacking up other materials in your garage. Plus it’s at one of the best prices ever.

RYOBI 18V ONE+ Cordless Impact Wrench features:

RYOBI introduces the 18-Volt ONE+ Lithium-Ion Cordless 3-Speed 1/2 in. Impact Wrench Kit with (1) 4.0 Ah Battery, 18-Volt Charger, and Bag. This impact wrench is more compact and more powerful than previous models. It produces 300 ft./lbs. of torque and up to 3,200 impacts per minute allowing you to use this tool for a variety of heavy duty applications. This tool has a 3-Speed selector switch and tri-beam LED lights. Get the most performance out of your tool with the included 18-Volt ONE+ 4.0 Ah High Capacity Battery which improves the performance of ONE+ tools up to 35%. Best of all, it’s a part of the RYOBI ONE+ System of over 175 Cordless Tools that all work on the same battery platform.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$139
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Home Depot

Home Depot
Ryobi

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp