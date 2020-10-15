Rockwell’s JawStand XP work support drops to $65 shipped post-Prime Day

Rockwell via eBay Daily Deals is offering its JawStand XP Portable Work Support (RK9034) for $64.99 shipped. Normally $107 at both Amazon and Home Depot, today’s deal is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked in months. Whether you have a big DIY project coming up or are just looking to expand your capabilities for future work, this is a must-have. There’s a micro height adjustment knob that allows you to dial it in perfectly for whatever job you’re working on. The tripod base ensures that it stays nice and sturdy no matter what you’re doing. Plus, the low friction surface means that your project just slides off after you unclamp it. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Need something a bit wider to work with? Well, the KETER Jobmade Portable Work Bench is a great option. It offers a top that’s around 35- by 22-inches, giving you nearly six square feet of workspace. At $60 shipped, you’ll also save $5 when comparing the price to today’s lead deal.

While you’re working in the garage, make cleanup a breeze with this budget-focused handheld vacuum. It’s on sale right now for just $21 Prime shipped, saving you 40% off what it normally costs.

Rockwell JawStand features:

[MICRO HEIGHT ADJUSTMENT KNOB] allows you to place the project precisely where it needs to be so you can fasten it to the wall

[RUBBER GRIP SURFACES] Holds the project securely in place without marking up or damaging the material

[TRIPOD BASE] With no-slip/no-mar feet that will stay in place on uneven ground, even under a heavy load

[LOW FRICTION SURFACE] When you’re ready to release the project just unclamp it and it will slide out smoothly

[SWIVELING & TILTING HEAD CLAMPS] Goes from 0-90° so you can place the project in the exact orientation you like it while working on it

[BUBBLE LEVEL] Built right in for easy leveling so when you’re installing a hanging bookshelf you’ll know when it’s just right

