Jaybird’s workout-ready X4 Earbuds have never sold for less at $50 (Save 55%)

Amazon currently offers the Jaybird X4 Bluetooth Sport Earbuds for $49.99 shipped in a variety of colors. Having dropped from its $110 going rate that it still fetches at Best Buy, today’s offer is good for a 55% discount, beats our previous mention by $17, and marks a new all-time low. Perfect for those on the hunt for a dedicated pair of workout earbuds, Jaybird’s X4 deliver IPX7 water-resistance. That’s on top of 8-hour battery life and interchangeable ear tips for getting the perfect fit. Plus, you’ll be able to customize the sound experience thanks to adjustable EQ settings in the companion smartphone app. Over 745 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating. Hit the jump for additional details.

Save even more when you opt for the Anker Soundbuds Slim+ for $30 at Amazon. This alternative pair of earbuds still delivers a workout-ready design with IPX7 water-resistance, but ditches the customizable audio profiles found on the lead deal, as well as the Jaybird sound quality.

Now if it’s just a more affordable pair of earbuds you’re after, this morning’s SOUNDPEATS Gold Box is worth a closer look. You’ll find some ways to get in the true wireless audio game at 25% off, with various offerings starting at $23. Otherwise, just check out all of the Marshall deals that are still live.

J aybird X4 Sport Bluetooth Earbuds features:

Pair your smartphone with these Jaybird X4 wireless sport headphones and head to the gym or hiking trails in comfort. The thoughtful design works with music or your contact list, letting you take and make calls easily. Equipped with Comply Ultra soft tips and rated IPX7 to resist water and sweat, these Jaybird X4 wireless sport headphones create a comfortable experience with every jog or set.

