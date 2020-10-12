AirPods Pro hit $190 as Prime Day deals kick-off (Reg. $249)

- Oct. 12th 2020 6:01 am ET

Amazon offers Apple’s AirPods Pro for $169.99 shipped. Final price is reflected at checkout. As a comparison, Apple usually charges $249 and today’s deal is $29 under our previous mention.

AirPods Pro delivers a refreshed take of the popular original version, now featuring active noise cancellation, tapered silicone tips, and a water-resistant design. Apple’s H1 chip ensures you have fast connectivity and up to 24-hours of battery life. Our Jeff Benjamin agreed in his hands-on review, noting that AirPods Pro “sound amazing, they’re uber-portable, come with great battery life, and feature incredible Active Noise Cancellation.”

Prefer a lower-cost alternative to the latest AirPods? Save further and opt for Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Air earbuds. You will miss out on deep iOS integration and “Hey, Siri” support, but there’s still a lot to like here. Check out my review for additional details.

Apple AirPods feature:

  • Automatically on, automatically connected
  • Easy setup for all your Apple devices
  • Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”
  • Double-tap to play or skip forward
  • New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices
  • Charges quickly in the case
  • Case can be charged either wirelessly using a Qi-compatible charging mat or using the Lightning connector

