Just $170 scores you this Westinghouse 43-inch 1080p Roku TV at 40% off

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront currently offers the Westinghouse 43-inch 1080p Roku TV for $169.99 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy. Down from its usual $280 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 40% in savings and marks the best we’ve seen to date on this model. Whether it’s for the guest room, office, den, or somewhere that doesn’t demand a home theater-worthy TV, this Westinghouse offering is worth a closer look. It brings a 43-inch 1080p screen into your space complete with onboard Roku features for accessing various streaming services and tying everything into your smart home. Not to mention, there’s three HDMI ports alongside USB and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below for more.

Use your savings to pick up some HDMI cables to round out your new TV. These cords from AmazonBasics are great options to consider given their #1 best-seller status and $7 price tag. You’re also looking at support for 4K content, Ethernet over HDMI, and more.

Now if it’s the TV audio you’re looking to elevate, we’re still tracking some deals on Polk Audio Sound Bars at up to 35% off. Dropping to 2020 Amazon lows across the board, you’ll find several options priced from $149.

Westinghouse 43-inch 1080p Roku TV features:

Stay entertained with this 43-inch Westinghouse Roku FX Series smart TV. The 178-degree viewing angle lets you see content clearly from different directions, while the 1080p resolution produces detailed images on the Full HD screen. This Westinghouse Roku FX Series smart TV has USB and HDMI ports for flexible connectivity to various devices, and the built-in Wi-Fi streams shows and movies wirelessly.

