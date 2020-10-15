Samsung’s 4-Channel Sound Bar with built-in Alexa drops to $259.50 (Save 20%)

- Oct. 15th 2020 12:51 pm ET

Get this deal
$330 $259.50
0

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung HW-S60T 4-Channel Smart Sound Bar for $259.49 shipped. Down from its $330 going rate, today’s offer saves you over 20%, beats our previous mention by $20, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. This Samsung sound bar delivers a 4-channel setup in a slim package that’ll fit on most home consoles. It packs an integrated subwoofer alongside Samsung’s Acoustic Beam Technology for “panoramic and room-filling sound” that’s amplified by the ability to automatically adjust playback preferences based on whether you’re watching a movie, news, or playing a game. Built-in access to Alexa and an HDMI port round out the notable features. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Drop down to Samsung’s 2-Channel Sound Bar at $158 to save some extra cash. This offering isn’t quite as robust in the audio department as the lead deal, but will surely sound better than your TV’s built-in speakers. It also ditches the HDMI port found above, solely relying on Bluetooth for pairing with your setup.

For more ways to upgrade your home theater on a budget, we just spotted a 40% discount on this Westinghouse 43-inch 1080p Roku TV that has been marked down to $170. That’s on top of these ongoing Polk Sound Bar deals which are currently starting at $149.

Samsung 4-Channel Smart Sound Bar features:

Enjoy music listening or movie watching with this Samsung sound bar. The virtual four-channel configuration connects the included speakers for immersive 3-D sound reproduction, while Bluetooth technology lets you stream audio from devices wirelessly. This Samsung sound bar supports voice assistance for hands-free operation, and the built-in Wi-Fi lets you play music from the internet.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$330 $259.50
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Home Theater

Home Theater
Samsung

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go