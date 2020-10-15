Samsung’s 4-Channel Sound Bar with built-in Alexa drops to $259.50 (Save 20%)

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung HW-S60T 4-Channel Smart Sound Bar for $259.49 shipped. Down from its $330 going rate, today’s offer saves you over 20%, beats our previous mention by $20, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. This Samsung sound bar delivers a 4-channel setup in a slim package that’ll fit on most home consoles. It packs an integrated subwoofer alongside Samsung’s Acoustic Beam Technology for “panoramic and room-filling sound” that’s amplified by the ability to automatically adjust playback preferences based on whether you’re watching a movie, news, or playing a game. Built-in access to Alexa and an HDMI port round out the notable features. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Drop down to Samsung’s 2-Channel Sound Bar at $158 to save some extra cash. This offering isn’t quite as robust in the audio department as the lead deal, but will surely sound better than your TV’s built-in speakers. It also ditches the HDMI port found above, solely relying on Bluetooth for pairing with your setup.

For more ways to upgrade your home theater on a budget, we just spotted a 40% discount on this Westinghouse 43-inch 1080p Roku TV that has been marked down to $170. That’s on top of these ongoing Polk Sound Bar deals which are currently starting at $149.

Samsung 4-Channel Smart Sound Bar features:

Enjoy music listening or movie watching with this Samsung sound bar. The virtual four-channel configuration connects the included speakers for immersive 3-D sound reproduction, while Bluetooth technology lets you stream audio from devices wirelessly. This Samsung sound bar supports voice assistance for hands-free operation, and the built-in Wi-Fi lets you play music from the internet.

