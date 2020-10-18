Bring home these Bio Bidets at some of the best prices yet from $25 (Save 30%)

- Oct. 18th 2020 9:34 am ET

0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 30% on Bio Bidets starting at $25 shipped. One highlight is on the Bio Bidet Slim Two Smart Toilet Seat for $209.30. Down from the usual $299 going rate, today’s offer is 30% in savings and marks the best we’ve seen this year. Bio Bidet helps you ditch toilet paper with a self-cleaning design that allows for easy maintenance. There’s also a built-in night light, adjustable heated seat, and more. Over 550 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Be sure to swing by the rest of today’s sale for even more ways to outfit your bathroom. There are some more affordable options to consider, as well as higher-end models if that’s more your speed. Check out the entire sale right here.

Then be sure to dive into our home goods guide for even more household essentials. Ranging from Oral-B GENIUS X AI Electric Toothbrush at $50 off to a 24-pack of Armor All microfiber car towels from $13, there are plenty of deals to check out.

Bio Bidet Slim Two Smart Toilet Seat features:

Bio Bidet welcomes you to the future of hygiene as you upgrade your home and life with Smart technology. The Slim Two Smart Toilet Seat will change the way you clean at home. Packed with an abundance of features at a low price, this is the bidet you have been searching for.

