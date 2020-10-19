Peak Design has to be one of my favorite camera accessory manufacturers around. From making a killer compact tripod to the backpack I carry on every shoot, Peak Design is generally my go-to when it comes to photography gear, and has been for several years now. Well, the company decided to expand its coverage into the smartphone field with Mobile by Peak Design and the Everyday Case. This new ecosystem offers “an innovative connection system [that] unites beautifully designed cases, mounts, and accessories.”

Mobile by Peak Design expands your phone’s capabilities

Peak Design wanted to dive into the mobile accessory space with vigor and a unique design, and from the looks of things, they did just that. Mobile by Peak Design aims to be a “groundbreaking piece of mounting technology” with SlimLink. With a stack height of just 24mm, SlimLink doesn’t add a lot of bulk to your phone or mounting devices. It facilities both soft-locking (with magnets) and ultra-secure, hard-locking (through a mechanical connection), delivering the ability to choose how your device is attached.

“Phones are the most powerful tools in the world, and our goal was to create the most powerful accessories for them” commented Peak Design Founder and CEO Peter Dering. “We’ve been developing the SlimLink architecture for 4 years, and we didn’t stop until our cases and mounts looked better, felt better, and worked better than anything else out there.”

Wrap your iPhone or Samsung device in the Everyday Case

Peak Design wanted to start with two of the most-used phones on the market: iPhone and Samsung. The Everyday Case is a durable, polycarbonate phone case that is wrapped in Peak Design’s custom high-performance nylon canvas fabric. Available for the iPhone, including iPhone 12, as well as Samsung devices, the Everyday Case is compatible with wireless charging and offers an “ideal balance” between being rugged, protective, and offering “refined aesthetics.”

For those who prefer to go caseless, there is also a slim, adhesive-backed Universal Adapter that works with essentially any phone or hard, non-textured case. In the future, Peak Design stated that they want to broaden the list of devices that have an official case in the months and years to come.

Yes, Mobile by Peak Design will work with MagSafe phones and accessories

Mobile by Peak Design, with the Everyday Case, has confirmed that all accessories, including the tripod, wallet, charging stand, wall mount, and car mount will work with Apple’s new MagSafe technology found in the new iPhone 12 lineup of devices, as well as the related accessories. Peak has confirmed that you can charge your iPhone 12 in the Everyday Case with the Apple MagSafe charger, and other accessories like the MagSafe Wallet will also attach to the Everyday Case just fine.

Expand your capabilities with Peak Design’s mounts and accessories

To compliment the release of the Everyday Case and Mobile by Peak Design, the company is also launching a wide array of “instantly-swappable accessories,” which includes mounts for cars, bikes, motorcycles, your home, a wallet, and other accessories for photographers and filmmakers. Each one was “developed by a team of engineers over the course of two years” and is “designed to outperform the leading competitors in ease-of-use, form-factor, ruggedness, and aesthetics.” Peak Design states that every accessory is built from premium materials, is individually serialized, and comes with a lifetime warranty.

Availability

Mobile by Peak Design is launching today on Kickstarter, and is slated to be available for direct purchase from PeakDesign.com as well as other major retailers beginning in Spring 2021.

