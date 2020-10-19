OnePlus 8/Pro Smartphones return to Amazon all-time lows from $700 (Save $99)

Amazon is currently offering the unlocked OnePlus 8 Pro 256GB 5G Android Smartphone for $899.99 shipped. Down from its $999 going rate, today’s offer saves you $99, is the lowest we’ve seen in nearly two months, and comes within $1 of the best discount to date. This is also matching the Amazon low. OnePlus 8 Pro packs a premium Android experience centered around a 6.78-inch QHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate. 5G connectivity in included alongside 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM, with a Snapdragon 865 SoC completing the package. There’s also 48MP quad camera supplemented by 3X telephoto, 5MP Color Filter, and ultra-wide angle lenses. Rated 4.4/5 stars from 685 customers and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, you can grab the unlocked OnePlus 8 256GB for $699.99. Typically fetching $799, today’s offer amounts to the same $99 discount as above, comes within $1 of the all-time low, and is the second-best to date. Here you’ll find a 6.55-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate as well as 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Alongside the smaller screen, there’s only a triple lens 48MP camera array here. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can learn more in our review.

Don’t forget, this morning we spotted the first price cut to date on Samsung’s all-new Galaxy Tab A7, which has dropped to $169. That’s alongside ongoing Motorola smartphone discounts from $132 and everything else in our Android guide.

OnePlus 8 Pro features:

Lead with Speed | 120 Hz Fluid Display – Incredibly responsive with sensational color accuracy. High-capacity 4510mAh battery – Speed up your charge with Warp Charge 30T + Warp Charge 30 Wireless with reverse wireless charging | 48 MP Quad Camera – Find your frame with a 48 MP main camera, 48 MP ultra wide angle camera, 3X telephoto lens with up to 30X Digital Zoom, and Color Filter Camera.

