OnePlus 8/Pro Smartphones return to Amazon all-time lows from $700 (Save $99)

- Oct. 19th 2020 1:01 pm ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the unlocked OnePlus 8 Pro 256GB 5G Android Smartphone for $899.99 shipped. Down from its $999 going rate, today’s offer saves you $99, is the lowest we’ve seen in nearly two months, and comes within $1 of the best discount to date. This is also matching the Amazon low. OnePlus 8 Pro packs a premium Android experience centered around a 6.78-inch QHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate. 5G connectivity in included alongside 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM, with a Snapdragon 865 SoC completing the package. There’s also 48MP quad camera supplemented by 3X telephoto, 5MP Color Filter, and ultra-wide angle lenses. Rated 4.4/5 stars from 685 customers and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, you can grab the unlocked OnePlus 8 256GB for $699.99. Typically fetching $799, today’s offer amounts to the same $99 discount as above, comes within $1 of the all-time low, and is the second-best to date. Here you’ll find a 6.55-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate as well as 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Alongside the smaller screen, there’s only a triple lens 48MP camera array here. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can learn more in our review.

Don’t forget, this morning we spotted the first price cut to date on Samsung’s all-new Galaxy Tab A7, which has dropped to $169. That’s alongside ongoing Motorola smartphone discounts from $132 and everything else in our Android guide.

OnePlus 8 Pro features:

Lead with Speed | 120 Hz Fluid Display – Incredibly responsive with sensational color accuracy.  High-capacity 4510mAh battery – Speed up your charge with Warp Charge 30T + Warp Charge 30 Wireless with reverse wireless charging | 48 MP Quad Camera – Find your frame with a 48 MP main camera, 48 MP ultra wide angle camera, 3X telephoto lens with up to 30X Digital Zoom, and Color Filter Camera.

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
oneplus

