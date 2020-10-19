Samsung’s all-new Galaxy Tab A7 sees very first discount to $169 (Save 27%)

Amazon currently offers the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 10.4-inch 32GB Android Tablet for $169 shipped. Typically fetching $230, today’s offer is good for a 27% discount, marks the first price cut we’ve seen, and is subsequently a new all-time low. Centered around a 10.4-inch display, this affordable Android tablet from Samsung is a great way to ditch your computer after work ends for browsing the web, checking emails, watching Netflix, and more. It packs 32GB of onboard storage that can be expanded down the line with a microSD card slot, not to mention Dolby Atmos speakers and a USB-C charing port. Having just been released at the beginning of the month, ratings are still rolling in. But so far early reviews are positive and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Spend a portion of your savings from the lead deal to take advantage of the Galaxy Tab A7’s expandable storage. For just $30 at Amazon, you’ll be able to pick up one of Samsung’s 256GB microSDXC cards, delivering plenty of additional space for files, photos, and more.

While we’re talking Android, don’t forget that we’re tracking some Amazon all-time lows on a pair of Motorola’s budget-friendly Moto G7 handsets starting at $132. Not to mention, you can bundle Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 with a pair of the brand’s Galaxy Buds to save $120.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Android Tablet features:

Stream and browse on a 10.4-inch (1) ultra-widescreen display designed to bring your content to life without weighing you down. The front-facing, landscape-oriented camera allows you to transition between entertainment and video calls seamlessly. With an enhanced quad speaker system that plays everything in Dolby Atmos surround sound, you’ll always feel like you’re listening from the front row.

