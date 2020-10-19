Philips Viva cooker basically makes the soup for you: $70 (Refurb, Orig. $130)

Householdgear (99.7% positive feedback) via eBay Daily Deals is now offering the Philips Viva Collection Soup Maker for $69.99 shipped in “Philips certified” refurbished condition. Regularly $130 new at Amazon and Best Buy, today’s offer is $60 in savings and the lowest we can find. Perfect for the cooler months, this dedicated soup/smoothie maker is ideal for whipping up a winter meal. With six preset programs in tow, including pureed soup, chunky soup, cold soup, compote, smoothies, and milk based soup, you just throw in the ingredients and let it blend them up (if you want) and you’re ready to go “in as little as 18 minutes.” Rated 4+ stars from 440 Amazon customers. More details below.

If you’re good making soup the old fashion way, just score a Ninja Personal Blender at $50 or the Ninja BL480D Nutri 1000 at $80 and call it a day. These options a little bit more versatile and will be even easier for daily smoothies and the like.

Head over to our home goods deal hub for even more of today’s best deals for around the house and kitchen including today’s plates/bowls Gold Box sale from $10 (up to 39% off) and Sauder’s lockable Boulevard Café Metal Wall Cabinet.

More on the Philips Viva Collection Soup Maker:

Make fresh soup when you want. No waiting, no planning, and no additional appliances necessary. The Philips soup maker automatically heats and blends your favorite soups – in as little as 18 minutes

More than just soup. 6 preset programs – Pureed soup, chunky soup, cold soup, compote, smoothies, and thanks to optimized heating profile, milk based soup. Plus, use it as a countertop blender.

Make healthy homemade soups, choose what to add without the worries of unknown ingredients found in canned soups. Try making soups like potato, broccoli, tomato, miso and chicken noodle soup.

