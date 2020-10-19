Sauder’s lockable Boulevard Café Metal Wall Cabinet settles at $69 (Save 20%)

- Oct. 19th 2020 4:54 pm ET

$69
0

Amazon is offering the Sauder Boulevard Café Metal Wall Cabinet for $68.99 shipped. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and is the best price we’ve tracked in months. This fashionable wall cabinet features shelving, hanging racks, and more. A lockable cabinet provides an added layer of security, an option that could come in handy if you rent your home out from time to time or have little ones running around. The entire thing is comprised of metal, helping make it a durable solution that’s built to last for years to come. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

If you don’t need a lockable cabinet, you could opt for Amazon’s Rivet 2-Tier Floating Shelf at $42. This is actually a discount that we spotted towards the end of last week, allowing you to cash in on 23% of savings. Swing by the deal for more information.

While you’re outfitting your home with some storage, you may want to also think about your current workout setup. Right now, you can snag Sunny Health & Fitness’ Premium Exercise Bike for $304.50, a price that equates to $94 off. Standout features include a 40-pound flywheel, belt-drive system, and 4+ star rating from over 70% of Amazon shoppers.

Sauder Boulevard Café Metal Wall Cabinet features:

  • Hidden storage behind door for those things you don’t want to display
  • Key lock for secure storage
  • Perforated metal door for an extra touch of style
  • Two open shelves for storage and display
  • Powder coated metal construction for durability

