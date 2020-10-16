Save $120 on Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 and Galaxy Buds bundle from $250

Best Buy is currently taking $120 off Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 Smartwatches bundled with a selection of Galaxy Buds starting at $250 shipped. Our top picks would be grabbing the 44mm Galaxy Watch Active 2 and pairing it with Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Live at $319.98, with the price falling once added to your cart. Down from the $440 value that both the smartwatch and earbuds would typically fetch, today’s offer is $45 under their combined all-time lows and the best value to date. Galaxy Watch Active 2 brings a circular 44mm display to your wrist with 5-day battery life, ECG monitoring, and more. Plus, Samsung’s latest earbuds pack active noise cancellation, 6-hour playback, and a Qi-enabled charging case. Rated 4.2+ stars and can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Also included in this promotion, you’ll be able to score various combinations of other Galaxy wearables and earbuds. Prices start at $250, giving you the ability to score that same $120 discount mentioned above and make out for less. Or opt for some of the higher-end LTE models of Galaxy smartwatch. Shop everything right here to build a bundle for yourself.

While we’re talking Android, be sure to check out the discount we spotted this morning on the OnePlus 7T Smartphone, which has dropped to $399. On top of the cash discount, you’re also scoring a bonus $20 gift card and SIM card kit. Dive into our Android guide for additional discounted smartphones and more.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 features:

Enhance your sporting performance with this Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 Bluetooth smartwatch. Monitor your workouts and receive detailed reports on your performance even as the running coach feature gives you important insight in real time. This Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 Bluetooth smartwatch analyses your sleep pattern and offers helpful advice on how to improve it.

