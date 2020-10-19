Twelve South’s BookArc stylishly holds your MacBook at a low of $44 (save 26%)

Amazon is currently offering the Twelve South BookArc MacBook Stand for $44.20 shipped. Down from the usual $60 price tag, today’s offer saves you 26%, beats our previous mention by $4, and marks a new Amazon low. Whether you’re rocking a MacBook Air or Pro, Twelve South’s BookArc provides a dedicated home on your desk to stylishly dock either machine. It’s comprised of aluminum and comes in a matching silver colorway that’ll pair perfectly with the rest of your Apple setup. Integrated cable management and rubber padding to protect your Mac rounds out the notable features. Over 1,800 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

While it’s not quite as elegant and ditches the Twelve South branding, this vertical MacBook stand at Amazon enters with a more affordable $30 price tag. It’ll do the trick much the same as the lead deal, with an upright design that doesn’t hog too much desk space and a similar aluminum build. It also comes backed by a 4.6/5 star rating from nearly 700 customers.

Or if you’re looking to dock two MacBooks or any other laptops, we’re still tracking a discount on this $25 aluminum stand that’s certainly worth a look. Not to mention, there’s a collection of Twelve South accessories on sale from last week still including its Compass Pro, StayGo USB-C Hub, and more.

Twelve South BookArc features:

BookArc is the little MacBook stand that makes room for a big monitor. How? It holds MacBook vertically and off of your desk. Set your MacBook atop BookArc, plug in your favorite external monitor, keyboard & mouse. Now you have taken a compact laptop and turned it into a comfortable desktop setup for your home or office.

