Twelve South Amazon sale: Compass Pro $50, StayGo USB-C Hub $90, more

Amazon is hosting a new Twelve South sale this morning with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Headlining is the Compass Pro for iPad at $49.99. That’s a $10 savings from the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. Compass Pro is a sleek stand for your iPad and other tablets, offering a collapsible design that matches Apple’s color schemes. One particular feature of note is that the Compass Pro is able to lift your iPad at two different heights, which is ideal if you’re watching movies or electing to use the virtual keyboard and Apple Pencil. That flexibility makes this particular accessory stand out from other products like it on the market. We loved it in our recent Tested with 9to5Toys review and Amazon customers largely agree. Hit the jump for additional top picks.

Other notable deals include:

While we’re talking about upgrading your work from home setup, don’t miss this deal on a dual MacBook dock for $25. This sleek stand is able to handle two MacBooks, laptops, or Chromebooks at once, making it a great option for simplifying your desk or work area.

Twelve South Compass features:

Compass is a compact, folding stand that holds iPads or Tablets in both landscape and portrait modes.

A secondary back leg allows you to position iPad at a comfortable angle for typing or sketching.

Elevates iPad or Tablet to keep out of harms way in the kitchen or office.

