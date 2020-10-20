Add 100 classic books to your Kindle eBook library for FREE

Amazon offers 100 Classic Books on Kindle by various authors for FREE. As a comparison, this bundle has sold for as much as $5 but trends around $3. This is just the second time we’ve seen it available at no-cost. We’re all stuck inside more these days, so you might as well expand your library with a number of classic books at a notable discount. You’ll find even more details on which books are included in this bundle below, but a few standouts include Wuthering Heights, The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes, A Tale of Two Cities, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

As always, our media guide is jam-packed with notable deals on everything from comics to movies and more this week. Apple’s latest promotion offers up a number of discounts on Haloween bundles and various other titles. You can also save on TV show complete series right now, as well from $10. Browse through the rest of this week’s best media deals right here.

Notable titles included in this sale:

  • The Count of Monte Cristo
  • The Man in the Iron Mask
  • The Three Musketeers
  • A Study in Scarlet
  • The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes
  • The Hound of the Baskervilles
  • David Copperfield
  • Myths and Legends of Ancient Greece and Rome
  • Wuthering Heights
  • The Beautiful and Damned
  • The Secret Garden

