Add 100 classic books to your Kindle eBook library for FREE

Amazon offers 100 Classic Books on Kindle by various authors for FREE. As a comparison, this bundle has sold for as much as $5 but trends around $3. This is just the second time we’ve seen it available at no-cost. We’re all stuck inside more these days, so you might as well expand your library with a number of classic books at a notable discount. You’ll find even more details on which books are included in this bundle below, but a few standouts include Wuthering Heights, The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes, A Tale of Two Cities, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

As always, our media guide is jam-packed with notable deals on everything from comics to movies and more this week. Apple’s latest promotion offers up a number of discounts on Haloween bundles and various other titles. You can also save on TV show complete series right now, as well from $10. Browse through the rest of this week’s best media deals right here.

Notable titles included in this sale:

The Count of Monte Cristo

The Man in the Iron Mask

The Three Musketeers

A Study in Scarlet

The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes

The Hound of the Baskervilles

David Copperfield

Myths and Legends of Ancient Greece and Rome

Wuthering Heights

The Beautiful and Damned

The Secret Garden

