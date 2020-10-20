NETGEAR’s DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem falls to new 2020 low at $40.50 (Save 42%)

Walmart is currently offering the NETGEAR CM500 DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem for $40.61 shipped. Down from its $70 going rate at B&H or the $63 sale price at Amazon, today’s offer amounts to 42% in savings, marks the best we’ve seen this year, and comes within $0.50 of the all-time low. Ideal for those with 300Mb/s internet service plans, this DOCIS 3.0 modem can handle 680Mb/s of throughout and is a must-have network upgrade for anyone still paying your ISP a monthly rental fee. It’ll work with popular services like Comcast, Cox, and more (though it’s a good idea to confirm compatibility), allowing you to pocket up to $120 per year. Over 6,600 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. Head below for more.

For around $40, today’s featured offer is about as good as it gets for ditching the rental unit. Other DOCSIS 3.0 modems at Amazon go for $45 or more, with similar options to the lead deal fetching $60 or more. So if you’re looking to upgrade, the NETGEAR model above is your best bet unless its a higher-end DOCSIS 3.1 modem you’re after.

If you’re looking to upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 alongside grabbing a new modem, we’re currently seeing a selection of NETGEAR and TP-Link routers at up to 22% off. With a few standalone routers and even mesh systems on sale, prices starting at $70. Then be sure to go check out the new NETGEAR Orbi System that combines Wi-Fi 6 functionality with a built-in DOCSIS 3.1 cable modem.

NETGEAR DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem features:

The NETGEAR CM500 High Speed Cable Modem provides a connection to high-speed cable Internet, up to 680Mbps – 16 downstream & 4 upstream channels. It’s CableLabs DOCSIS 3.0 Certified to work with cable Internet providers XFINITY from Comcast, Spectrum, Cox, Cablevision and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

