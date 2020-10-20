Save up to 38% on OtterBox iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases and accessories from $20

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of OtterBox iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases starting at $20 Prime shipped. Amongst all of the deals, our top pick is the OtterBox Commuter Series iPhone 11 Pro Case for $24.85. Down from its $40 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 38% discount, comes within cents of the all-time low, and is one of the best we’ve seen to date. Also available for Pro Max at $33.99, down from $40. This rugged iPhone case provides more protection than your average cover with a 2-piece construction that combines a soft rubber interior with a hard outer layer. So whether you’re looking to keep your iPhone 11 Pro/Max safe until it’s time to upgrade or just need the added drop- and water-resistance, this case is worth a look. Over 3,200 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Other OtterBox iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases:

But if it’s cases for the new iPhone 12 you’re after, be sure to check out Caudabe’s 15% off sale from earlier today. Not to mention the ongoing official iPhone 11/Pro/Max case discounts and everything else in our smartphone accessories guide.

OtterBox Commuter iPhone 11 Pro Case features:

Protect your phone with a longtime, trusted favorite, Commuter Series for iPhone 11 Pro — the slim, tough, pocket-friendly case. Featuring an internal slipcover and exterior shell, Commuter Series keeps your phone safe from drops, bumps, dust and life on the go. It’s sleek exterior is easy to slide in and out of pockets and the grip pads on the back deliver confident handling. Commuter Series is your case for perfectly practical proven protection.

