We are now tracking some notable iPhone 12 case deals from Caudabe. The company launched its new lineup of iPhone 12 cases last week and we are already seeing them drop in price. With various minimalist styles available for iPhone 12, 12 Pro, mini, and Pro Max, you can now score 15% off everything with the code you’ll find below the fold.

Caudabe iPhone 12 case deals:

Caudabe’s latest lineup easily made our list of the best options now available (as it does every year). And we are now seeing some notable Caudabe iPhone 12 case deals at 15% off when you apply code EARLY15 at checkout. Free shipping is available on all orders of $35 or more.

While the code works across the entire lineup of cases, one standout here is the iPhone 12 Synthesis case for $30. However, the code above will knock your total down to $25.50. This is the first notable discount we have tracked and a great way to ensure your precious new device is protected until your ideal case pops up. You can also score a more affordable screen protector or something to hit that $35 free shipping threshold. This is Caudabe’s “most protective iPhone case” that is also “amazingly slim.” It features a “soft, flexible perimeter” with a hard, micro-etched matte back shell. This model is also “compatible with wireless charging” as well.

Be sure to head over to this landing page for quick links to each of the new models and all of today’s iPhone 12 case deals. Just remember to apply the code above.

There are loads more iPhone 12 cases right here, but be sure to browse through our iPhone 12 pre-order deals as well. Here’s a closer look at Pad & Quill’s new leather lineup and be sure to score these discounted screen protectors while you still can.

More on the Synthesis case:

iPhone 12 case deals: The Synthesis is our most protective iPhone case, yet amazingly slim. The fusion of a soft, flexible perimeter manufactured from ShockLiteTM, our shock-absorbing polymer, and a hard, micro-etched, matte back shell. Rugged protection in a slim, minimalist design. Compatible with wireless charging. The perfect blend of minimalism and shock absorption. A unique, micro-etched matte texture that strikes the perfect balance between great feel and excellent grip. Smooth, rounded edges that extend ever-so-slightly above your phone’s screen for added protection. Button covers that provide satisfyingly tactile feedback. A thicker reinforced wall around the charging port to reduce wear over time. Every last detail, thoughtfully considered and crafted.

