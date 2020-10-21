Score a Sam’s Club membership, a pizza, and more from just $25 (Reg. $45+)

Groupon is currently offering 12-month Sam’s Club membership bundles priced from $25. You’ll find a membership with a FREE take-n-bake pizza for $25, or a membership that includes a FREE take-n-bake pizza, cheesecake, and 36 dinner rolls for $35. You’d normally pay $45 for a Sam’s Club membership, and today’s deals are among the best dollar-based discounts that we’ve tracked in a while. For comparison, we’re currently tracking a promotion that requires you to pay $45 for a membership, and then receive a $45 in-store credit to use on a future purchase within the next 60-days. Sam’s Club is a great way to save on everything from electronics like the Apple Watch to household essentials like milk, eggs, and more. Not sure where your local Sam’s Club is? Well, swing by the Club Finder to locate the nearest one.

Just last night, we gathered some details on Sam’s November sale plans, which include a number of events. If you cash in on today’s lead deal and score a membership, be sure to swing by last night’s news to learn the best ways to save next month, which include a November Savings Event, Thanks-Savings sale, and much more.

For other sales, and more details, we’ll have everything in our handy guide, so be sure to bookmark the page and check back frequently over the holidays for information on sales related to the club.

Terms and Conditions:

Promotional value expires Dec 31, 2020. Amount paid never expires. Limit 1 per person, may buy 1 additional as gift. Voucher must be redeemed online using link provided with promotion code. Contact Sam’s Club at LIVE CHAT with questions. Purchaser must provide a valid ID at Sam’s Club Membership Services to get physical membership card. Promotion code is non-transferable. Offer valid for new Sam’s Club members only; not valid for membership renewals, for those with a current membership, or those who were Sam’s Club members less than 6 months prior to 10/15/2020. To check your renewal date, please check your billing statement or your online account, or LIVE CHAT with an associate. Please have your membership card or statement on hand. Free offers will be delivered as Instant Savings. Instant Savings will be loaded onto new membership account within 72 hours of membership activation. Auto Renew: By accepting this offer, you authorize annual recurring charges to any card on file for your Sam’s Club membership fee(s) plus any applicable taxes at then-current rate every year until you cancel. Current rates, which may change, are $45 for Club level and $100 for Plus level. Visit SamsClub.com or a club or call 1-888-7 46-7726 to see full terms or cancel auto-renewal. Offer valid for U.S. Sam’s Clubs only; not valid in Puerto Rico. See full terms. Merchant is solely responsible to purchasers for the care and quality of the advertised goods and services. Offer is not eligible for our promo codes or other discounts.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

