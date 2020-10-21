Apple’s prev-gen. Mac mini returns to Amazon low at $648 (Save $151)

Amazon is currently offering Apple’s previous-generation Mac mini 3.6GHz/8GB/128GB for $648 shipped. Note: Shipping is delayed until November. Down from its original $799 price tag that you’ll pay for the latest model still, today’s offer is $151 in savings and matches the all-time low last set in August. If you’re looking for a more affordable way to get up and running with macOS, this is it. Mac mini delivers a compact footprint that won’t take up much room on your desk with a 3.6GHz processor to power it all. There’s also four Thunderbolt 3 ports, as well as two USB 3.1 Type A slots, HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet, and more. For a more in-depth look, swing by our hands-on review. More details below.

Those looking to take advantage of the Mac mini’s compact size will want to consider leveraging some savings on this Sabrent mount. With a VESA design, this accessory allows you to install the Mac directly to the back of a monitor, as well as underneath your desk and more. Then swing by our guide on how to best mount a Mac mini for additional recommendations.

Our Apple guide is packed with some other notable discounts today regardless of if you’re looking to get in the macOS game or pick up another device. The upgraded 5K iMac has returned to its all-time low this morning alongside iPod touch starting at $150. Plus, we’re still seeing a discount on Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad, as well.

Mac mini features:

In addition to being a great desktop computer, Mac mini powers everything from home automation to giant render farms. And now with eighth-generation Intel quad-core and 6-core processors and Intel UHD Graphics 630, Mac mini has even more compute power for industrial-grade tasks. So whether you’re running a live concert sound engine or testing your latest iOS or iPadOS app, Mac mini is the shortest distance between a great idea and a great result.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

