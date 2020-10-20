Latest 10.2-inch iPad returns to Amazon all-time lows

Amazon offers the latest Apple 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi 128GB in various colors for $395 shipped. That’s a $34 savings off the regular going rate and a match of the historic all-time low price. The 32GB model is still down to $299 from the usual $329 going rate. Apple’s latest iPad sports a 10.2-inch Retina display with up to 128GB of storage. iPadOS delivers added functionality alongside support for Apple Pencil and more. You’ll find an 8MP camera on the back, 1.2MP lens on the front, plus a 10-hour battery on the inside.

Make the most of your savings today and add this top-rated case from JETech to your setup. This folio will wrap around your case and deliver automatic sleep and wake functionality. There’s also the ability to set up your tablet at different heights, which is perfect for watching movies and shows. Rated an impressive 4.6/5 stars by over 25,000 Amazon reviewers.

Make sure you also jump over to our Apple guide for all of the best deals on iPads, Macs, Apple Watch, and more. That includes some of the best prices we’ve seen to date on Apple Watch Series 6 with deals starting at $375 for a limited time at select retailers.

Apple 10.2-inch iPad features:

Gorgeous 10.2-inch Retina display

A12 Bionic chip with Neural Engine

Support for Apple Pencil (1st generation) and Smart Keyboard

8MP back camera, 1.2MP FaceTime HD front camera

Stereo speakers

802.11ac Wi-Fi

Up to 10 hours of battery life

