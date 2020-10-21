Apple’s upgraded 5K iMac returns to all-time low pricing with this discount

- Oct. 21st 2020 8:12 am ET

0

Amazon offers the latest Apple 27-inch Retina 5K iMac 3.8GHz/8GB/512GB for $2,199 shipped. That’s a $100 savings off the regular going rate, matching our previous mention, as well as the Amazon all-time low price. Note: Currently backordered to the end of the month. Apple’s latest Retina iMacs feature a 27-inch 5K display that’s backed by a 3.8GHz Intel Core i7 processor, AMD Radeon Pro 5500 XT Graphics, and 8GB worth of RAM. On this specific model you’ll receive 512GB worth of SSD storage. Other notable features include two Thunderbolt 3 ports and four USB-A ports.

Put your savings to good use by grabbing a few must-have iMac accessories. First up, Twelve South’s Backpack puts an aluminum shelf on the back of your iMac. It’s perfect for storing extra hard drives and keeping various accessories out of sight. I’d also encourage you to check out this Sabrent USB 3.0 hub with a unique design that brings your I/O around front. While Apple’s iMac certainly has a beautiful display, reaching those USB ports can be a bit tough.

You’ll find a smattering of deals in our Apple guide this morning, including new price drops on iPod touch and the latest 10.2-inch iPad. This week’s HD movie sale at Apple is also worth a closer look if you’re interested in picking up some scary Halloween movies this fall.

Apple Retina 27-inch 5K iMac features:

  • 27-inch (diagonal) 5120-by-2880 Retina 5K display
  • 3.8GHz 8-core 10th-generation Intel Core i7
  • AMD Radeon Pro 5500 XT graphics
  • Ultrafast SSD storage
  • Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports
  • Four USB-A ports
  • Gigabit Ethernet port

