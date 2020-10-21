Add this Nike-style Apple Watch band to your wrist in various colors from $7

Rory Ree (99% positive feedback all-time from thousands) via Amazon offers the Ad Master Nike-style Apple Watch Band in various colors and sizes from $6.79. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership or in orders over $25. As a comparison, it typically goes for $10. Today’s deal is $0.20 under our previous mention, as well. You’ll get a nearly identical design as the official version, but shy of any Nike logos. Still, if you’re interested in this style of the band, it’s a great option and it’s compatible with all Apple Watch models. There are multiple sizes and lengths available to fit different wrists, and of course, the usual perforated design we’ve come to know on these Nike-style sport bands. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Jump over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands across a wide range of styles for additional deals. Prices start at around $5 here as well, with a number of styles to choose from. Regardless of whether or not you’re up for the sport band above, going the third-party route is the best way to save significant cash while picking up new styles along the way.

Our Apple guide continues to be your home for the best deals on iPads, MacBooks, and more. Today, for example, you can save on iPod touch, Apple’s latest Retina 5K iMac, and the new 10.2-inch iPad.

AdMaster Apple Watch Bands feature:

High quality silicone material which is skin-friendly, soft and durable for your daily wearing.

The air holes on the band make it more breathable and comfortable. Perfectly fit for Apple Watch Nike+, Series 6/5/4/3/2/1, SE, Sport, Edition.

The stainless steel buckle ensure the band security, avoid the band from falling off band being loose.

Two sizes are available for you to choose. S/M Size suited for 5.5 ~ 7.5 inch wrist (140-190mm), M/L Size suited for 6.3 ~ 8.3 inch wrist (160-210mm)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!