A few months back Twelve South introduced a line of new cases for Apple’s latest iPad Pros. Where Twelve South has stepped out from the competition is that its latest cases offer up support for Magic Keyboard, as well. It’s a case for your case, as you might say. Twelve South continues to offer up high-end materials and smooth finishes for its BookBook iPad Pro cases, making it a professional-looking way to improve your everyday carry. Head below for a quick overview and a few hands-on thoughts in the latest Tested with 9to5Toys.

Twelve South BookBook iPad Pro case gives your Magic Keyboard a home

Twelve South offers up two new cases for iPad Pro. Priced from $80, it’s available for both 11- and 12.9-inch models of Apple’s latest high-end tablet. There are hardback covers on each side along with an integrated stand on the inside to prop of your iPad Pro. A soft lining on the interior rounds out the list of notable features here.

BookBook iPad Pro case features:

A built-in typing/sketching angle protects your wrists for long sessions on iPad

An incorporated display stand allows you to show your work anywhere

Hardback covers, crush-resistant spine and a soft interior lining keep iPad safe wherever you go

I always feel like every Twelve South review should come with a warning out front. Yes, the BookBook style may not be for everyone, but there’s no denying the attention to detail here. Right out of the box you can see (and smell) the quality of materials that Twelve South is using. If you’ve seen a BookBook case before, the design will largely be familiar.

It looks like an old book. Inside the zippered compartment, there is a spot for accessories to sit. Otherwise, you just plunk down your iPad Pro, without or without the Magic Keyboard, and you’re ready to rock.

There’s certainly an aspect to this whole thing that feels silly when thinking about having a case for your Magic Keyboard, which largely is a case itself. But if you’ve invested all that money in Apple’s wireless keyboard, having an extra layer of protection might not be a bad idea. From a value proposition, however, it’s pretty hard to justify spending $80 or more after plunking down hundreds for the Magic Keyboard.

Nonetheless, Twelve South delivers yet again with its classic design, high-end materials, and the promise of a gorgeous patina over time. If you’re a big Twelve South fan, or just want an extra level of class and protection, considering the BookBook iPad Pro case isn’t a bad idea.

