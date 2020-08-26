Twelve South is expanding its iPad accessory offerings today with a selection of updated BookBook cases. Amongst a handful of new products is the first of its kind from Twelve South that offers support for Apple’s Magic Keyboard. A case for your case, as they say. As usual, you’ll find a selection of different styles available for Apple’s latest iPads with “top-grain leather” in the brand’s classic book-style design. There’s also a new case available today for iPad Pro without built-in support for Magic Keyboard. You can find full details, pricing, and availability information down below.

Twelve South adds new BookBook cases to its offerings

BookBook for iPad Pro offers a familiar design

There are two new offerings as part of today’s announcement, starting with the BookBook Case for iPad Pro. Starting at $80, it’s available for both 11- and 12.9-inch models of Apple’s latest high-end tablet.

If you’re at all familiar with Twelve South, then this design won’t be new to your eyes. The classic BookBook visuals with a bound casing and old school vibes hold true here. There are hardback covers on each side along with an integrated stand on the inside to prop of your iPad Pro. A soft lining on the interior rounds out the list of notable features here.

BookBook for iPad is a gorgeous leather case designed to fit the family of iPads like a glove. Each BookBook is a handmade, one-of-a-kind, hardback leather case designed to protect and enhance your iPad experience. When your work is done, know that your iPad is safely housed in a protective portfolio designed for the digital world.

Twelve South’s BookBook for iPad Pro is available for both 2020 models starting at $80.

BookBook Cover for iPad Pro delivers a Magic Keyboard home as well

Perhaps the real headliner of today’s announcement is the BookBook Cover for iPad Pro. Priced from $70, this model makes room for Apple’s Smart Keyboard Folio or Magic Keyboard alongside your tablet. There’s a bit more room on this model, allowing the Magic Keyboard to extend fully while still being wrapped in the leather case.

BookBook Cover for iPad is a handcrafted genuine leather cover for iPad and its attached keyboard, like the Apple Smart Keyboard Folio or Magic Keyboard. Tucked inside this cover that looks like a vintage book, your iPad and keyboard are protected by hardback covers, a rigid spine, reinforced corners and dual zippers. Not to mention, BookBook disguises your iPad, helping protect it from theft.

You can pick up the Twelve South BookBook Cover starting at $70 today.

9to5Toys’ Take

Chances are, you’re pretty familiar with Twelve South’s BookBook offerings at this point. It’s cool to see the latest versions work with the Magic Keyboard, but I’m sure we’ll hear from plenty of folks bemoaning a case for your case. Nonetheless, kudos to Twelve South for figuring out a way to reinvent the original once again.

