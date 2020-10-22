ecobee delivers HomeKit, more in its SmartThermostat for $208 (Reg. $249)

Amazon offers the ecobee SmartThermostat with Voice Control for $207.99 shipped. As a comparison, it typically goes for $249. We did see it drop to $199 for Prime Day, but otherwise, discounts have been rare in 2020. ecobee completely redesigned its latest thermostat, now featuring a glass face and a “vivid” touch display. You’ll still be able to count on HomeKit and Siri control, along with support for Alexa, Google Assistant, and other smart home mediums. Ships with a new smart sensor that’s made to track temperatures throughout your home. Learn more in our previous coverage. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Save further and go with the ecobee3 lite smart thermostat for over $55 less. You’ll still be able to enjoy HomeKit compatibility along with automatic scheduling, and support for smart sensors throughout your home.

Jump over to our Green Deals guide for additional electric outdoor tools and other price drops on environmentally-friendly offers.

ecobee SmartThermostat features:

REDESIGNED AND REENGINEERED: With a crisp glass finish, vivid touch display, powerful quad-core processor, dual-band Wi-Fi, and far-field voice, it’s a smart thermostat like no other.

SMARTSENSORS: Includes a Smart Sensor to keep important rooms comfortable by adjusting your thermostat based on occupancy and temperature.

ENERGY SAVINGS: By reducing wasted energy in your home, you could save up to 23% annually on your heating or cooling costs. Compared to a hold of 72°F.

