In Kingdom New Lands, players take on the role of a monarch in control of a fledgling kingdom. You must gather resources, recruit subjects, and shore up defenses to prepare for the dangers that lurk in the night. But best of all, this regularly $10 iOS app has now hit its all-time low at $1.99 on the App Store. While we have seen our fair share of price drops on this one over the last couple years, the recently updated title is now sitting at the lowest price we have ever tracked on Apple’s digital storefront. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,000 gamers. More details below.

“Building upon the award-winning twist on tower defense gameplay and mystery” of its predecessor, Kingdom New Lands introduces new mounts, merchants, and vagrants “that call these isles home, but be wary of the new obstacles that threaten your arrival.” Time and gold are both in limited supply and the “army of Greed” grows stronger everyday, so players will have to get strategic here.

Kingdom: New Lands provides a welcome yet challenging & strategic experience for newcomers and longtime fans alike. Building upon the award-winning twist on tower defense gameplay and mystery of classic Kingdom, New Lands introduces an abundance of new content to the IGF-nominated title while maintaining the simplicity and depth that legions of monarchs have come to cherish.

