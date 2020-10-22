Score an Amazon all-time low on the OnePlus Buds at $59 (Save $20)

Amazon is currently offering the OnePlus Buds for $59 shipped. Down from the usual $79 price tag, today’s offer amounts to 25% in savings and marks a new Amazon low. For anyone rocking a OnePlus smartphone, the brand’s true wireless earbuds are worth a look as a more affordable alternative to AirPods and other higher-end offerings. You’ll find 30-hour playback on a single charge alongside 3D stereo sound with Dolby Atmos and customizable settings from the companion app to tweak EQ, gestures, and more. Over 2,400 customers have left a 4/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

If the added OnePlus audio customization and other settings aren’t doing it for you, going with the Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo at $40 is a great way to save some extra cash. You won’t enjoy quite the same experience, but there’s still the true wireless form-factor as well as 12-hour battery life and a 4.3/5 star rating from over 22,000 customers.

We’re currently still tracking a rare $50 discount on V-MODA’s premium Crossfade 2 Headphones. You’ll also want to be sure to check out our recent hands-on review of the Marshall Major IV Headphones. These newly-released cans bring 80-hour battery life and wireless charging into the mix alongside a vinyl aesthetic.

OnePlus Buds features:

30 hours of powerful sound. Fully charged, the earphones can be listened to for up to 7 Hours. The case is a power bank, allowing up to 30 hours of listening time. Noise cancelling (environmental noise cancellation while calling or recording). Enjoy richer tones, clearer vocals and deeper bass thanks to a 13.4mm dynamic driver. Experience 3D stereo with Dolby Atmos and stunning sound quality with Dirac Audio Tuner support.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!