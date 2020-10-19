V-MODA’s premium Crossfade 2 Headphones see rare discount to $300 (Save $50)

Amazon currently offers the V-MODA Crossfade 2 Wireless Codex Edition Headphones for $299.98 shipped in all styles. You’ll also find the same price at B&H. Typically fetching $350, today’s offer is the third-best discount to date and is the first price cut we’ve seen in nearly four months. Standing out from other headphones on the market, V-MODA’s Crossfade 2 sport a unique design comprised of more premium materials like a lightweight steel frame, durable vegan leather, and more. The cans come equipped with 14-hour battery life and are complemented by dual 50mm drivers and support for higher-end audio codex. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 110 customers and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below the fold for even more.

Save even more when you consider the previous-generation V-MODA Crossfade Headphones instead. Right now, this pair of Bluetooth cans will run you a more affordable $149 at Amazon. Here you’ll miss out on the high-end audio and drop battery life down to 12-hours, but will still enjoy a similar, high-end design.

If ANC is more of a priority, we’re still seeing a new Amazon low on ONKYO’s new Hi-Res Bluetooth headphones at $50. But if it’s a more stylish pair of headphones that you’re after, we’re still seeing a collection of Marshall discounts starting from $50 that all sport old school-inspired designs.

V-MODA Crossfade 2 Wireless Headphones features:

Listen on the go with a pair of V-MODA Crossfade 2 Wireless Codex Edition Headphones in black. These headphones play audio through 50mm dual-diaphragm drivers that have inner and outer rings to prevent bass notes from bleeding into higher frequencies. Japanese-made and engineered CCAW coils help preserve detail. The Codex edition of the Crossfade 2 headphones supports the aptX, AAC, and SBC codecs.

