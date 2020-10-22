Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 drops to one of its best prices yet from $520 (Save 20%)

Amazon currently offers the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 10.5-inch Tablet 128GB for $519.99 shipped. Down from its $650 going rate, today’s offer is $10 under our previous mention, saves you 20%, and marks the second-best price we’ve seen to date at Amazon. You can also score the Wi-Fi + Cellular 128GB model for $657, down from $773. Featuring a 10.5-inch AMOLED panel, Samsung has baked a fingerprint sensor into the display and includes a S-Pen alongside 128GB of onboard storage. There’s also the inclusion of its 2-in-1 DeX software for a more full-featured desktop experience, giving you the flexibility to get work done wherever. Over 2,400 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below the fold for more.

A notable way to spend some of the savings left over from picking up the Galaxy Tab S6 would be grabbing Samsung’s official Book Cover for the tablet at $43. On top of just providing some extra protection, you’ll be able to prop up the device in various viewing angles for watching movies, typing on the virtual keyboard, or getting a better angle while drawing with the S-Pen.

Over in our Android guide, you’ll also find some additional discounts that are worth checking out for those after a new handset. This morning, various Android phones are available in refurbished condition including Galaxy S10, Pixel, and more. Not to mention, all of the best Android app deals and freebies.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Tablet features:

Complete tasks with ease while on the go by using this Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 tablet. The included intuitive S Pen lets you take and edit notes for a smooth work experience, while the magnetic technology makes storage and charging easy.

