- Oct. 21st 2020 3:07 pm ET

It is now time for today’s best Android app deals. From freebie icon packs and highly-rated card-based dungeon crawlers, to shooters, astronomy apps, and virtual board games, there’s a little bit of something on tap for everyone today. Highlights of this afternoon’s collection include titles such as One Deck Dungeon, Slaughter 3: The Rebels, Stellarium Mobile PLUS, Eight-Minute Empire, Mathematiqa, and more. Head below the fold for a closer look.

Adventure calls… but you don’t always have time to spend hours optimizing your character sheet or managing your inventory! One Deck Dungeon lets you jump right in to bashing down doors, rolling dice, and squashing baddies with style. Get a full roguelike game experience, boiled down to its essence, and captured in a single deck of cards and a handful of dice! One Deck Dungeon is a dungeon crawling adventure game for one or two players. Each time you play, choose one or two of these 6 brave heroes:

