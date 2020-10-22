SanDisk offers up 15W charging speeds, automatic backups with new iPhone 12 accessories

With the advent of a new line of iPhones from Apple, various accessory makers are rushing to bring fresh products to market ahead of pre-orders being delivered tomorrow. SanDisk is the latest to introduce new accessories for iPhone 12/Pro/Max with a focus on leveraging wireless charging speeds up to 15W. The new Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync also offers SanDisk’s latest iPhone backup strategy, providing an all-in-one accessory that powers and saves your data in case of emergency. Head below for full details on all of today’s SanDisk announcements.

SanDisk intros two new products for latest iPhones

First up today is the SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger, which takes advantage of the latest iPhone’s ability to wirelessly power up at faster rates. This is SanDisk’s first wireless charger for iPhone capable of pushing speeds up to 15W.

The design itself isn’t particularly groundbreaking. It’s basically a wireless charging pad, which we’ve seen from plenty of other manufacturers. SanDisk includes a charging block and USB-C cable with a purchase, which is a welcome sight.

  • Delivers up to 15W of power with fast charging.
  • Comes with a SanDisk AC Adaptor and 4.5ft (1.5m) USB Type-C cable.
  • Soft rubber ring helps protect phones and other devices from slipping.

SanDisk will be making its Ixpand Wireless Charger available for $49.99 in the coming weeks at Amazon.

Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync keeps your data local

Another new product today arrives from SanDisk in the Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync. This all-in-one backup solution will store up to 256GB worth of data from your iPhone directly within the charger. For those that don’t want to put their data into the cloud, this is a viable option.

Upon placing your iPhone on the charging pad, SanDisk’s new release will start powering up your device at 10W and automatically backup your photos and more. It’s too bad that 15W charging wasn’t available here, but the new design is a welcome visual from the previous-generation models.

  • Automatically back up photos, videos and contacts right onto the charger by placing your phone on the base.
  • Delivers up to 10W of power with fast charging.
  • Easily free up space on your phone knowing your photos and videos are backed up in full resolution.

The SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync is available in 64, 128, and 256GB capacities. Prices start at $89.99 with availability coming in the next few weeks. Go over to this landing page at SanDisk for additional details on today’s announcement and all of the latest accessories for Apple’s iPhone 12 lineup.

