Amazon launches Macally accessory sale: Solar Keyboard $50, stands, more

Amazon is offering up a number of discounts on Macally accessories for Mac and PC this morning with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Macally Bluetooth Wireless Solar Keyboard in two colors for $49.99. As a comparison, it typically goes for $70 or more. Today’s deal matches our Prime Day mention. Enjoy your choice of silver or space gray colors and an internal battery that’s fully recharged via internal solar panels. You can count on all of the usual Mac keys here along with up to 150-hours of runtime on a full charge. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Hit the jump for even more top picks.

Other notable deals include:

For higher-end accessories, make sure you check out this week’s Logitech sale with deals from $80 on the brand’s popular MX Master and Keys for Mac. There are a number of work from home essentials on sale over at Staples right now, and we’ve rounded up all of our top picks right here.

Macally Solar Keyboard features:

With bluetooth capabilities, solar charging, and a 600mAh battery that lasts up to 150 hours in total darkness, this technology packed wireless solar keyboard is the ultimate addition to your workplace

The solar rechargeable keyboard has integrated solar panels that recharges via any light source! That means the light in your room (LEDs, Halogen bulbs) or natural sunlight will be able to keep your keyboard powered

We understand work hours can get long, therefore our solar bluetooth keyboard is designed with ergonomics in mind. Adjustable kickstands prevent wrist strain, while “island-like” keycaps provide a smooth typing experience

