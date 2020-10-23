Apple brings back classic movies in the latest $5 weekend sale

Following Tuesday’s big Halloween movie sale, Apple is back with a new batch of deals this morning priced at $5 each. You’d typically pay $10 or more for these films, which are mostly at new all-time low prices. All of today’s listings will become a permanent part of your library, as well. Head below for all of our top picks.
Notable deals include:
- The Devil Wears Prada
- Birdman
- Moonrise Kingdom
- If Beale Street Could Talk
- Lost in Translation
- Caddyshack
- Saturday Night Fever
- Breakfast at Tiffany’s
- Manhattan
- Thomas Crown Affair
- Broken Flowers
- Annie Hall
- Rent
- Get Low
- Rock the Kasbah
- Working Girl
Don’t miss Tuesday’s movie sale where you’ll find even more titles discounted from $5, along with the latest $1 HD rental, and more. Jump over to our media guide for additional deals on movies and comics.
