Apple brings back classic movies in the latest $5 weekend sale

-
AppleMedia
Get this deal Reg. $10 $5

Following Tuesday’s big Halloween movie sale, Apple is back with a new batch of deals this morning priced at $5 each. You’d typically pay $10 or more for these films, which are mostly at new all-time low prices. All of today’s listings will become a permanent part of your library, as well. Head below for all of our top picks.

Notable deals include:

Don’t miss Tuesday’s movie sale where you’ll find even more titles discounted from $5, along with the latest $1 HD rental, and more. Jump over to our media guide for additional deals on movies and comics.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

Media

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Outfit your iPhone with must-have Anker accessories
Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Caudabe's new minimalist iPhone 12 cases
Show More Comments

Related

Apple rolls into the weekend with $5 action and rom-com movie sale

$5 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: iPad Pro up to $500 off, Home Depot fall tool sale, best Pixel 5 deals, more

Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Labor Day sale, up to 50% off at Dell, garage storage up to 50% off at Home Depot, more

Learn More

New Halloween movie sale from Apple starts at $5, plus $1 rental of the week, more

From $1 Learn More
$100 off

Apple’s upgraded 5K iMac returns to all-time low pricing with this discount

$2,199 Learn More
Reg. $700

Score a 43% discount on the ECOVACS DEEBOT OZMO 920 Robotic Vacuum at $399

$399 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Galaxy Trucker, Very Hungry Caterpillar, more

FREE+ Learn More
50% off

Amazon’s watch sale takes up to 50% off Citizen, Bulova, more from $25

From $25 Learn More