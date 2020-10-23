iOttie’s Easy One Touch 10W Wireless Car Mount falls to $42.50 (Reg. $50)

Amazon is currently offering the iOttie Easy One Touch Wireless Qi Car Mount for $42.63 shipped. Down from its $50 going rate, today’s offer is a 15% discount, comes within $2 of our previous mention from May, and is the best we’ve tracked since. Alongside keeping your smartphone within reach and making it easier to keep tabs on navigation directions, music playback, and the like, it can also refuel your handset, too. It’ll stick to a car’s dashboard to windshield, and packs a built-in 10W Qi charger to make refueling your smartphone while on the road more convenient. Over 4,100 customers have left a 4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Those who don’t need the wireless charging capabilities, consider picking up the iOttie Easy One Touch 4 Car Mount for $25 instead. Similarly to the lead deal, this car mount features a one-touch mechanism to easily hold your phone in place, just without a 10W Qi charger. Over 26,000 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.

If bringing Alexa on the next road trip is what you’re after, iOttie just unveiled its new One Touch Connect Pro earlier in the week which is centered around Amazon’s voice assistant. There’s a similar one-touch mounting design here, but instead of Qi charging, you’ll be able to use voice commands for changing the music, getting directions, and more. Or upgrade your at-home charging kit with iOttie’s iOn 10W Qi Pad at $31.

iOttie Easy One Touch Wireless features:

The iOttie Easy One Touch Qi Wireless Fast Charging Mount combines the power of Qi wireless fast charging with the agility of the Easy One Touch mounting system. Utilize the increased range and stability of the telescopic arm to find the perfect viewing position for your smartphone on either dashboard or windshield.

