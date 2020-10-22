Smartphone Accessories: iOttie iOn 10W Qi Charger $31 (Save 21%), more

iOttie’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its iON 10W Wireless Plus V2 Charging Pad for $31.45 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Having dropped from $40, today’s offer is good for a 21% discount, comes within $1.50 of the previous mention, and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked this year. Sporting a soft feathered fabric finish, iOttie’s Qi charging pad can dish out up to 10W speeds as well as 7.5W for iPhones to take advantage of quick refuels. Included alongside the wireless charger itself is a USB-C cable and wall adapter, giving you everything needed out of the box. Over 155 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating.

Conveniently charge your iPhone or Android device wirelessly with the Grey, iON Wireless Plus Fast Charging Pad from iOttie. This pad will provide power to Qi-compatible devices, as well as Qi adapters and cases. The Qi wireless fast charging technology gives you up to 7.5W of output power for iOS devices and up to 10W for Android. n addition, you can simultaneously charge another device thanks to its built-in USB Type-A port. Powerful 18W USB c input allows simultaneous wireless and wired charging up to 10w for the wireless charging pad.

