Sonos Playbase with AirPlay 2 drops to best price in months at $548 (Save $151)

Amazon is currently offering the Sonos Playbase for $548 shipped in black. Typically fetching $699, today’s offer amounts to 22% in savings, comes within $17 of our previous mention from July, and is the best price we’ve tracked since. Upgrading your home theater setup with a streamlined design that fits underneath the TV, Sonos Playbase takes up less space than your average sound bar. Alongside AirPlay 2 and the rest of the Sonos arsenal of smart features like whole-home playback, you’ll be able to enjoy room-filling audio. Ethernet and optical inputs round out the notable features. Over 335 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Enter the Sonos ecosystem at a more affordable price point when you consider the Sonos Beam instead. This $399 sound bar packs built-in Alexa alongside AirPlay 2 functionality and more, but without the sleeker design that’ll fit into more compact setups. I’ve personally had this at the center of my home theater for over a year now and can easily recommend it for the price. Learn more in our review.

Right now, you can also save $200 on LG’s 75-inch 4K NanoCell AirPlay 2 TV at its best price yet. That’s on top of other models of LG’s latest displays from $547. We’re also tracking a notable discount on Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K at $30, alongside everything else in our home theater guide.

Sonos Playbase features:

Expand your home audio setup with this Sonos Playbase. The 10 amplified drivers produce a full range of sound, as they consist of six midrange drivers, three tweeters and a woofer, and it’s compact enough to place anywhere. This Sonos Playbase also includes a controller app for effective customization and easy streaming from mobile devices.

Outfit your iPhone with must-have Anker accessories
Amazon discounts various 2020 iPad Pros to all-time low...
Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Caudabe's new minimalist iPhone 12 cases
