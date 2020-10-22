Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K drops to 2020 low, now just $30

Bed Bath and Beyond is offering the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $29.99 with free in-store pickup. No-cost delivery is available on orders of $39 or more. For comparison, it goes for $50 at Amazon right now, hasn’t fetched below $35 in all of 2020, and today’s deal is just $5 above the best price that we’ve tracked all-time. Whether your TV has a built-in smart operating system, or it’s lacking in that area, having a dedicated streaming media player is the way to go. Amazon will constantly update its Fire TV 4K, bringing new features like Apple TV+ to users. You’ll find 4K HDR playback available here, delivering high-quality content to any screen in your house. Plus, it has Alexa built-in, offering easy voice control over your media, as well as your smart home. Rated 4.6/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon. Still unsure whether or not the Fire TV Stick 4K is the streaming media player for you? Simon switched away from Apple TV to Amazon’s streamer, so be sure to read his piece that lays out why he made the transition.

Not quite ready for 4K playback? Well, Roku Express is available for $24 at Amazon. It offers HD playback, with no HDR in sight. You’ll also lose out on the built-in voice remote, which could be useful in your setup. But, for those on a tighter budget, this is a killer upgrade from the built-in operating system of most lower-cost televisions.

While you’re at it, be sure to bolster your media library. While the above devices support services like Netflix and Hulu, there’s nothing like owning the content you’re watching. That’s why we’ve found two movie sales, one at Microsoft and one at iTunes, for you to browse. Deals start at $5 for both companies and you’ll find a wide array of titles on sale, so be sure to give them a peek.

More about the Amazon Fire TV Stick:

The most powerful 4K streaming media stick.

Watch favorites from Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV, HBO, and more. Stream for free with Pluto, IMDB TV, and more.

Launch and control content with the Alexa Voice Remote.

Enjoy brilliant picture with access to 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

