Save $200 on LG’s 75-inch 4K NanoCell AirPlay 2 TV, more from $547

Amazon currently offers the LG 49-inch 85 Series NanoCell 4K Smart TV for $546.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. Down from its $650 going rate, today’s offer saves you $103, matches our previous mention from Prime Day for the all-time low, and is only the second time we’ve seen it on sale. LG’s NanoCell TV delivers local dimming for deeper black picture quality and enhanced contrast. That’s on top of AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support, as well as webOS for streaming, Alexa voice control, and more. Four HDMI ports are complemented by Ethernet and other connectivity to round out the notable features. Rated 4.5/5 stars and you can head below the fold for more.

If you’re really looking to go all-in on a home theater-worthy display, Amazon is also offering the LG 75-inch 4K Smart NanoCell TV for $1,299.99. Also at Best Buy. Down from its $1,500 going rate, today’s offer is the first notable price cut we’ve seen and saves you $200. You’re looking at a similar NanoCell panel with 4K HDR to the lead deal in a much larger, 75-inch package. That’s on top of the same smart functionality and connectivity options as above, as well.

Those after a more unique way to enjoy content won’t want to miss this 50% discount on Samsung’s rotating Sero 43-inch AirPlay 2 TV at a new low of $1,000. Then be sure to check out these LG 4K OLED offerings at $500 off and everything else in our home theater guide.

LG 49-inch NanoCell 4K Smart TV features:

LG NanoCell TV Nano80 delivers 4K LED TV resolution. 4K movies, sports and gaming come home. The NanoCell Display colors your world with the lifelike picture of Nano Color, enriched with a billion rich colors and Advanced Color Enhancer. It’s an experience furthered by connected home features, built-in gaming tech and an advanced processor.

