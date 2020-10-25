Twelve South’s HiRise Wireless Charger falls to new Amazon low at $55 (Save 30%)

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesTwelve South
Get this deal Reg. $80 $55

Amazon is currently offering the Twelve South HiRise 10W Qi Wireless Charger for $55 shipped. Down from its $80 going rate, today’s offer amounts to over 30% in savings, beats our previous mention by $5, and marks a new Amazon low. This Qi stand from Twelve South delivers a more unique wireless charging experience with the ability to switch between an upright configuration as well as a more basic power pad. So whether you’re looking to refuel an iPhone at the desk or want to charge up some AirPods, it’s up to the task with 10W charging speeds to complete the package. Rated 4.3/5 stars, which largely agrees with the takeaway from our hands-on review. Head below for more.

If you can live without the more versatile 2-in-1 design on the lead deal, opting for Anker’s 10W PowerWave Stand at $16 is a great alternative. You’ll still benefit from the upright form-factor and 10W speeds, making it an ideal workstation upgrade. Not to mention, it carries a 4.5/5 star rating from over 35,000 customers.

Alternatively, just swing by our Smartphone Accessories roundup that’s packed with discounted charging gear and more for additional ways to outfit your iPhone or Android device with some new gear. Then be sure to check out our recent Tested with 9to5Toys review on the Twelve South BookBook iPad Pro case.

Twelve South HiRise Wireless features:

Elegant chrome and leather pedestal holds phone upright and visible on the desk. Never miss another call or message while charging! Remove Power Disk so you can take it with you to wirelessly charge while traveling. Qi-certified fast charger delivers up to 10W of wireless charging power and works through most phone cases up to 3mm thick.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Twelve South

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Outfit your iPhone with must-have Anker accessories
ESR launches the “world’s first” MagSafe compatib...
Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Caudabe's new minimalist iPhone 12 cases
Show More Comments

Related

Save 70%

Smartphone Accessories: iOttie iOn 10W Qi Charger $31 (Save 21%), more

From $3 Learn More
43% off

Score a Garmin smartwatch at up to 43% off starting at $159, today only

From $159 Learn More
Save 26%

Prep for winter with Walker Edison’s fashionable Slat Coat Rack: $266.50 (Save 26%)

$266.50 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: iPhone SE FREE with plan, Sam’s Club memberships FREE, Anker iPhone 12 accessories from $12, more

Learn More
Save $100

DEWALT’s 8-Gal. Dust Extractor is $100 off at Amazon, more from $60

From $60 Learn More
26% off

Control your Christmas lights with two Etekcity outdoor remote outlets for $10/ea.

$20 Learn More
New low

Samsung’s 2TB T7 USB 3.2 portable SSD has speeds of 1,050MB/s at an Amazon low of $250

$250 Learn More
Save 40%

At $6, it’s time to nab PowerA’s Switch Lite Stealth Case Kit (Save 40%, New low)

$6 Learn More