Twelve South’s HiRise Wireless Charger falls to new Amazon low at $55 (Save 30%)

Amazon is currently offering the Twelve South HiRise 10W Qi Wireless Charger for $55 shipped. Down from its $80 going rate, today’s offer amounts to over 30% in savings, beats our previous mention by $5, and marks a new Amazon low. This Qi stand from Twelve South delivers a more unique wireless charging experience with the ability to switch between an upright configuration as well as a more basic power pad. So whether you’re looking to refuel an iPhone at the desk or want to charge up some AirPods, it’s up to the task with 10W charging speeds to complete the package. Rated 4.3/5 stars, which largely agrees with the takeaway from our hands-on review. Head below for more.

If you can live without the more versatile 2-in-1 design on the lead deal, opting for Anker’s 10W PowerWave Stand at $16 is a great alternative. You’ll still benefit from the upright form-factor and 10W speeds, making it an ideal workstation upgrade. Not to mention, it carries a 4.5/5 star rating from over 35,000 customers.

Twelve South HiRise Wireless features:

Elegant chrome and leather pedestal holds phone upright and visible on the desk. Never miss another call or message while charging! Remove Power Disk so you can take it with you to wirelessly charge while traveling. Qi-certified fast charger delivers up to 10W of wireless charging power and works through most phone cases up to 3mm thick.

