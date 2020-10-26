Amazon Cloud Cam delivers 1080p feeds for $50 (Orig. $120)

-
AmazonSmart Homewoot
Get this deal Orig. $120 $50

Today only, Woot offers the Amazon Cloud Cam for $49.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. As a comparison, that’s down from the usual up to $120 price tag and the second-best we’ve seen all-time. Amazon Cloud Cam works with Alexa, delivering live feeds to your display-enabled Echo accessories. Includes a 30-day trial of cloud storage, 1080p feeds, and compatibility with Amazon Key delivery services. Rated 4/5 stars.

Those looking for a more affordable alternative should consider the 1080p Wyze Cam. Although it’s only rated for indoor use, it’s also a fraction of the cost and includes free cloud recording for 14 days. Learn more here.

Drop by our smart home guide for even more deals on everyday essentials for your tech-focused setup. One notable standout is the Shlage Sense HomeKit Deadbolt at $164. As a comparison, it typically goes for around $200.

Amazon Cloud Cam features:

  • Stay connected 24/7 – Catch activities as they happen in 1080p Full HD. Watch, download, and share the last 24 hours of motion alert video clips for free.
  • Notifications – Get notified when Cloud Cam sees activity. Check in anytime or watch motion clips on the Cloud Cam mobile app.
  • See clearly in the dark – Night vision lets you detect what’s happening around the clock. Turn on/off night vision LEDs in the Cloud Cam App.

