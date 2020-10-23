Upgrade your front door with Schlage’s Sense HomeKit Deadbolt at $164 (Save $35)

Amazon currently offers the Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt with Century Trim for $164.24 shipped. Down from $199, like you’ll find at Home Depot right now, today’s offer is good for an over $35 discount and marks the best we’ve seen in several months. With HomeKit support leading the way, you’ll be able to command this smart lock with Siri right out of the box and tie it into the rest of your setup. It pairs over Bluetooth and works with a companion app alongside the Apple smart home integration. Plus, there’s also a built-in touchscreen number pad which offers yet another way to unlock your door and ditch keys in the process. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 1,300 shoppers. Head below for more.

A great way to use the savings from the lead smart lock would be grabbing Schlage’s Sense Wi-Fi Adapter. This will expand the deadbolt’s Bluetooth capabilities, allowing you to pair it with an Alexa or Assistant smart speaker while also taking advantage of out of home control and more.

While you’re upgrading the smart home, you can currently save on a selection of Govee’s lighting accessories and more from $7. That’s on top of the ongoing Z-Wave discounts starting at $21 as well as the ability to bring Siri control into your heating and cooling setup with ecobee’s SmartThermostat at $208.

Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt features:

Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt with Century Trim in Satin Nickel makes daily life easier and more convenient. Enter an access code on the touchscreen to unlock the door instead of searching your pockets for keys. Pair the lock with your smartphone over Bluetooth. Share access with trusted friends and family with just a few taps in the Schlage Sense app – no more keeping track of spare keys.

