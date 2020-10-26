Denon’s 9.2-Ch. Receiver packs AirPlay 2 and Dolby Atmos at $300 off, more from $73

 Amazon is currently offering the Denon AVR-X3600H 9.2-Channel AirPlay 2 Network A/V Receiver for $799 shipped. Down from its $1,099 price tag that you’ll still pay at B&H, today’s offer is good for a 28% discount, beats our previous mention by $100, and matches the all-time low. This 9.2-channel system from Denon delivers Dolby Atmos audio into your home theater complete with 945W of power output, eight HDMI inputs, and 3 eARC outputs. You’ll also be able to enjoy AirPlay 2 support as well as HEOS compatibility for whole-home audio. As a #1 best-seller, it carries a 4.6/5 star rating from over 225 customers. Head below for more from $73.

Other home theater deals:

If you’re looking to cut the cord, this morning’s deal on the Fire TV Recast is certainly worth a look. It delivers DVR functionality with OTA content and is now down to $130. We’re also still tracking deals on LG’s 4K NanoCell AirPlay 2 TVs from $547, as well.

Denon 9.2-Ch. AirPlay 2 Network A/V Receiver features:

Experience your favorite tunes in outstanding high fidelity with this Denon 9.2-channel receiver. Included support for DTS:X and Dolby Atmos helps create a room-filling audio experience, while HDMI outputs let you connect to 4K TVs for colorful, crisp displays. This Denon 9.2-channel receiver delivers smooth music streaming via popular built-in services and Bluetooth.

