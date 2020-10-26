Apple’s latest iPad Air returns to all-time low at $40 off

B&H is currently offering the all-new 4th Generation Apple 10.9-inch iPad Air Wi-Fi 64GB in several colors for $559 shipped. Down from its $599 going rate that you’ll find at Amazon right now, today’s offer is still one of the first price cuts on Apple’s latest iPad, saves you $40, and matches the all-time low. With a redesigned casing, Apple’s latest iPad Air packs a 10.9-inch edge-to-edge screen equipped with True Tone support. Everything is powered by a new A14 Bionic processor, with Touch ID making a return in the power button alongside USB-C charging and support for the second-generation Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard. Get a closer look at all the features in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Use a portion of your savings to grab one of MoKo’s iPad Air cases and keep things protected. Available in a variety of colors, you’ll only have to spend $11 to pick up one of the highly-rated cases at Amazon. Alongside just covering the back, there’s a folio cover that can even double as a stand.

Don’t forget that you can currently score some all-time low prices on Apple’s latest 2020 iPad Pro lineup. Or to outfit your existing model with a physical typing experience, Apple’s 12.9-inch Magic Keyboard has dropped to an Amazon low at $324.

iPad Air features:

With a stunning 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and True Tone for a more comfortable viewing experience.1 Powered by the new A14 Bionic chip with Neural Engine for 4K video editing, music creation, and next-level games—all with ease. Featuring fast, easy, and secure Touch ID, advanced cameras, USB-C, and support for versatile accessories, including Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil.

