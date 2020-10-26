Philips Norelco OneBlade Face and Body Shaving kit: $40 (20% off) + more

We have now spotted a number of notable shaver deals over at Amazon. One standout is the Philips Norelco OneBlade Face + Body Shaving kit for $39.95 shipped. Also matched at Walmart. This popular model is regularly $50, but is now available at 20% off the going rate, which is the lowest we can find. Featuring a dual protection system, this model includes a pair of blades (face and body), four stubble combs, a body trimming comb, and an additional skin guard. Dry or wet compatible, it provides 60-minutes of cordless runtime per charge. Rated 4+ stars from over 22,000 Amazon customers. Head below for additional shaving deals. 

More Amazon shaver deals:

There are plenty more household and personal care items on sale today, most of which can be found in our home goods deal hub. But you’ll also want to check out today’s Amazon protein/grocery sale and all of the couch/furniture offers we spotted today as well. 

More on the Philips Norelco OneBlade Face + Body:

  • Philips Norelco OneBlade Face plus Body is a revolutionary grooming tool with technology designed for facial styling and body grooming; It can trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • The unique OneBlade shaving technology integrates a fast moving cutter (200x per second) with a dual protection system to give you both an efficient and comfortable shave, even on longer hairs
  • Includes 2 blades (one for your face and one for your body), 4 stubble trimming combs, 1 body trimming comb, and 1 skin guard for extra protection while shaving sensitive areas

