Philips Norelco OneBlade Face and Body Shaving kit: $40 (20% off) + more

We have now spotted a number of notable shaver deals over at Amazon. One standout is the Philips Norelco OneBlade Face + Body Shaving kit for $39.95 shipped. Also matched at Walmart. This popular model is regularly $50, but is now available at 20% off the going rate, which is the lowest we can find. Featuring a dual protection system, this model includes a pair of blades (face and body), four stubble combs, a body trimming comb, and an additional skin guard. Dry or wet compatible, it provides 60-minutes of cordless runtime per charge. Rated 4+ stars from over 22,000 Amazon customers. Head below for additional shaving deals.

More Amazon shaver deals:

More on the Philips Norelco OneBlade Face + Body:

Philips Norelco OneBlade Face plus Body is a revolutionary grooming tool with technology designed for facial styling and body grooming; It can trim, edge and shave any length of hair

The unique OneBlade shaving technology integrates a fast moving cutter (200x per second) with a dual protection system to give you both an efficient and comfortable shave, even on longer hairs

Includes 2 blades (one for your face and one for your body), 4 stubble trimming combs, 1 body trimming comb, and 1 skin guard for extra protection while shaving sensitive areas

